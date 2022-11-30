How Stromile Swift Felt About Celtics’ Luke Kornet’s Celebration

Luke Kornet has been a solid bench contributor for the Boston Celtics this season, but it’s the center’s on-court quirks that have caught the attention of the NBA world.

The sixth-year big man first captured people’s gaze when he started to contest 3-pointers from the paint. His teammate Marcus Smart approved of what some fans call “The Eclipse,” which has its effectiveness depending on who is shooting the ball.

The 7-foot-2 Kornet added another spectacle during Boston’s dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. After catching a pass from Smart for an alley-oop dunk, Kornet put his hands together in a bird-wing celebration. Eagle-eyed NBA fans quickly noticed it was an imitation of former Memphis Grizzlies forward Stromile Swift.

And of course, Swift was informed about it.

“I thought the celebration was good but the interview was even better,” Swift said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “I’m just happy some of these younger guys still remember me.”

Swift was the No. 2 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft and admitted the Celtics are one of his favorite teams to watch on League Pass. He also shares a connection with Robert Williams III as they both are natives of Shreveport, La.

“Once Rob is back out there, they have a team capable of getting back to the Finals,” Swift said. “Maybe even win the whole thing.”