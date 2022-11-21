Inside Marcus Jones’ ‘Movie Script’ Game-Winning Punt Return

Jones, a third-round draft pick who’s quickly developed into one of the NFL’s most explosive return men, expected Mann to direct his punt out of bounds. The way New England’s offense was performing, that would have all but ensured the game would head to overtime. But the Jets punter booted the ball straight down the middle of the field, and Jones fielded it without a coverage player within 20 yards of him.

Following blocks from Brenden Schooler, Raleigh Webb, Raekwon McMillan, Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers, the young corner outran tight end Tyler Conklin, found a seam and took off down the right sideline. He evaded a diving tackle attempt by Mann and got one final (and possibly illegal) block by Mack Wilson as he crossed the goal line and sent the home crowd — which had been bored to death by three hours of ugly, plodding football — into a state of elation.

“My main thing is I thought they were going to let him try to kick it out of bounds due to the time on the clock,” said Jones, whose parents were in attendance Sunday for the first time in his NFL career. “But the first thing was trying to make sure that I followed my teammates’ blocks. Then I saw the punter and I was like, if I make him miss, then I should be able to go the distance.”

Jones entered Sunday ranked first among qualified NFL return men in kick-return average and second in punt-return average, according to NFL GSIS, emerging as a legitimate special teams weapon for New England after beginning the season as the backup in both roles. In the first Patriots-Jets matchup three weeks earlier, he ripped off a 32-yard punt return to set up a third-quarter field goal.

“I told him, I was like, ‘Bro, we’re going to get you one,’ ” Schooler told NESN.com after Sunday’s game. “‘We’re going to get you one. You’ve just got to hit a crease and we’ll hold up our guys and we’ll do what we have to. But we’re going to get you one.’ So after the game, we came in here and I told him, ‘We got you one today!’

“He’s awesome at setting up blocks. He makes it easy for us. Having a returner (like him) back there, it’s electrifying. At any moment, it can happen, and today it happened at the perfect moment. It was an awesome feeling.”

It was the first touchdown of Jones’ young pro career and the first punt-return score by any NFL player this season. But the end zone is a familiar place for the Houston product. He tied an NCAA record with nine punt/kick return touchdowns in college at Houston and Troy, including a 100-yard, last-second, game-winning kickoff return against SMU last October.