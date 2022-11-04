How Celtics’ Al Horford Reacted To Nets, Ime Udoka Rumors

In wake of the latest reports suggesting that the Brooklyn Nets are set to name Ime Udoka as their organization’s next head coach, several players on the Boston Celtics have offered their reactions in wake of the puzzling news, including big man Al Horford.

Horford, making his age 36 campaign with the Celtics, expressed his pleasure with Udoka garnering head coaching interest before fully accepting his season-long suspension with Boston after violating team policy through “improper” relations with a female staffer. However, Horford also acknowledged that the bigger picture with the Celtics having a full season still ahead of them.

“Obviously, we’ll see how that develops,” Horford said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston video. “… Right now, our focus is on our group. Continuing to move forward. If that materializes for him, obviously we’ll be happy for him. But at this point, we’ve already moved forward and we’re trynna focus on what we need to, and it’s Chicago (Bulls) tonight. We’ve lost a tough one in overtime to Cleveland (Cavaliers) and now we need to bounce back. That’s what’s on my mind.”

?That?s something that?s there. It?s a real thing, but at the end of the day we have a job we have to do.?



Al Horford talks about the rumors of Ime Udoka becoming the next Nets head coach pic.twitter.com/VXIf68fsFt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 4, 2022

Horford added: “At the end of the day, we have a job we have to do. We have a season in front of us, we’ve prepared for this and. … Obviously, if that ends up happening for Ime, we’d be happy for him. But at this point, we gotta look ahead. You know, the games are coming on, things are not gonna get easier and we got a big challenge. … Our group, we’re moving ahead. We have to focus, look ahead.”

The Celtics will look to regain momentum, fresh off their one-point loss in overtime against the Cavs, taking on the Bulls on Friday. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.