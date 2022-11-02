Marcus Smart Doesn’t Expect Explanation From Celtics On Ime Udoka Situation

Former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s hiring by the Brooklyn Nets has been extremely confusing, both ethically and logistically.

Udoka was suspended by Boston for participating in an “improper relationship” with a female member of the Celtics staff. Despite never being fired from the organization, Udoka will become the next head coach of the Nets after they agreed to part ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday. Boston reportedly won’t look for any compensation from Brooklyn.

Understandably, Marcus Smart and some other Celtics players have come to be confused by the whole situation.

“I think it left a lot of people just like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’ ” Smart told The Athletic’s Jay King. “Because obviously, they suspended him for breaking a team rule. And it’s like, ‘OK, now obviously it looks like more than a suspension. But he’s able to still coach. So what exactly was the team rule and how big was it to the point they felt they needed to suspend him and then all of a sudden say, ‘You’re gone’ and allow him to go coach somewhere else?

“I think that’s the confusing part because nobody knows on both sides and there’s not much that people on both sides can say and talk about. It’s just a tough situation for every party involved.”

Though he certainly has questions, Smart doesn’t expect Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to provide any answers.

“I don’t think you’ll ever get a straight answer about what’s really going on because there’s only so much they can say and that they know,” Smart said. “You can ask, but I don’t think it’s going to change anything, help anything. I think asking is just to express how you feel, whatever you feel, off your chest. But really that?s it. I don’t think it’ll change or affect any outcome. They made their decision.”