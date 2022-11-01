Nets, Steve Nash Agree To Part Ways After Slow Start To Season

The Nets continued to stay in the headlines Tuesday afternoon.

Brooklyn and Steve Nash mutually agreed to part ways after starting the 2022-23 NBA season 2-5. The Nets announced the move via Twitter.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” General Manager Sean Marks said in the statement. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future.”

Nash released his own statement, thanking the Nets and adding it was “a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office every day.”

The Nets are a year removed from finishing 44-38 on the season before they got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. But this season essentially has been a disaster through the first seven games both on and off the court between the below .500 record and Kyrie Irving’s recent antics.

The Nets return to action Tuesday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.