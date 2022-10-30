Kyrie Irving Gets Into It With Reporter, Won’t ‘Stand Down’ From Controversial Tweet

In the face of controversy, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving turned in a terrific performance on the court Saturday night, but then he became unraveled by it.

Following a home loss to the Indiana Pacers which sent the Nets tumbling to 1-5, Irving got into a heated exchange with ESPN’s Nick Friedell during his postgame press conference.

Irving, who issued a statement earlier in the day about his controversial tweet promoting the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is filled with anti-Semitic disinformation according to Rolling Stone, didn’t change his stance on the matter when pressed by Friedell. Irving contended strongly he wasn’t promoting the film, which led to a back-and-forth, and can be seen via Clutch Sports.

“Can you please stop calling it a promotion? What am I promoting?” Irving said. “… Yeah, I put it out there just like you put things out there, right? Ok, you put things out there for a living right? Great, so let’s move on. Let’s move on. Let’s move on. Don’t dehumanize me up here. I’m another human being. I can post whatever I want. So say that and shut it down and move on to the next question.”

Irving added: “This is going to be a clip that he’s going to marvel at. Any more questions.”

The reporter chimed in again at that point, as the two talked over one another.