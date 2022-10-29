Nets’ Kyrie Irving Addresses Tweet Promoting Anti-Semitic Film

Kyrie Irving addressed his tweet from Oct. 27 that promoted a film that, according to Rolling Stone, was riddled with anti-Semitic disinformation.

The Brooklyn Nets guard on Saturday took to Twitter to share why he promoted the film, but didn’t apologize for doing so.

“I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone?s religious beliefs,” Irving tweeted. “The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”

An Omnist is someone who believes in all religions.

Maybe Irving truly didn’t know what he was promoting, but someone who isn’t anti-Semitic probably doesn’t promote work that is.

Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted that he was “disappointed Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” and added he wants to sit down with Irving to make sure he “understands this is hurtful to all of us.”