Nets’ Kyrie Irving Appears To Have Changed Stance On Controversial Tweet

Did Kyrie Irving change his mind about his controversial tweet, or does he simply want the conversation to go away?

The smart money would be on the latter as after the Nets star said he won’t “stand down” on a tweet where he “promoted” an anti-Semitic film. Irving has promptly deleted said tweet a day later, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell, who got into a heated argument with Irving following Brooklyn’s 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The argument came after Irving was unapologetic for sharing the anti-Semitic film on his social media and after the Nets and the NBA made public statements saying they do not stand for anti-Semitism. Irving has shared similar sentiments, saying he is an Omnist, someone who believes in all religions.

Kevin Durant claimed his teammate’s social media controversy was simply a media conversation and not something that has affected the locker room, but Irving or “Hélà” as he goes by now, according to a tweet made Sunday, may not want future arguments on the subject and chose to delete the tweet. Though, reporters may still ask the All-Star why he chose to do so.