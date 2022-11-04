Patriots Mailbag: How Will Key Injuries Impact O-Line Vs. Colts?

Time for another New England Patriots mailbag. Questions!

@fastinred98

what could that o-line look like, i’m talking right tackle pass protection issues

I had written out a full response to this one. Then the Patriots announced that Marcus Cannon was in concussion protocol. That changes things.

There’s a chance the Patriots could have Cannon or center David Andrews (also in concussion protocol) back in time for Sunday’s game, but it seems likely they’ll be without both as they host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

What would a New England offensive line look like without Andrews and Cannon? Here are four potential configurations:

Trent Brown – Cole Strange – James Ferentz – Mike Onwenu – Isaiah Wynn

This is the most likely combo: The Patriots returning to the O-line they used for the first six weeks of this season, just with Ferentz replacing Andrews. Wynn, who’s struggled in his transition to right tackle, hasn’t started a game since Week 6, with Cannon getting the nod in the last two games.

Brown – Strange – Ferentz – Onwenu – Yodny Cajuste

Cajuste likely will be the Patriots’ swing tackle Sunday if Cannon can’t go. But could the Patriots instead choose to elevate him over Wynn? Cajuste performed well enough this summer to earn a roster spot and convince the Patriots to trade Justin Herron, and he returned to the active roster last week after a four-game stint on injured reserve. He only has started two games in his career and was benched in one of them, so his regular-season experience is limited. But Wynn hasn’t given the Patriots what they need from the right tackle position this season. Why not give Cajuste a shot?

Brown – Strange – Ferentz – Wynn – Onwenu

Onwenu has been very good at right guard this season, and the Patriots seem reluctant to move him out of that spot. But he’s also played right tackle at a high level in his career. Wynn recently has been taking practice reps at guard, and he filled in for Strange when the rookie was benched in the second half of the Jets game. Can he play right guard? Who knows. If the Patriots believe he can, this could be a combo worth trying.