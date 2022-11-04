SuperContest NFL Picks: Packers Should Roll Against Lowly Lions 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 3 hours ago

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 4-1 last week and are currently tied for 82nd place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Week 9 #SuperContest and #SuperContestGold lines 🏈



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (11/5). Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (11/5). pic.twitter.com/TIZv0o7dX7 — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) November 2, 2022

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 9 of the SuperContest:

Green Bay Packers -3.5 at Detroit Lions

MC: The Packers have myriad issues right now, but this Lions defense? It’s truly atrocious. Detroit has been especially bad against the run, ranking 28th by EPA allowed per play and 30th by DVOA. The Packers look like they found something on the ground last week against Buffalo, and the passing game is slowly coming around with the emergence of Romeo Doubs.

New England Patriots -5.5 vs. Indianapolis Colts

SP: The Colts’ offensive line ranks bottom five in pass blocking and run blocking, plus star running back Jonathan Taylor hasn’t practiced all week. That’s not exactly ideal for inexperienced quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who’s facing an uphill battle against the wizardry of Bill Belichick. New England could easily win this one 26-10.

Washington Commanders +3.5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

MC: Washington’s defense has been really good over this three-game winning streak, ranking sixth by EPA allowed per play. The pass defense has greatly improved in addition to a stout run defense. That could make life difficult for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense, while Minnesota’s subpar defense might leave the back door open for a Commanders offense that has moved the ball better with Taylor Heinecke at quarterback.

Carolina Panthers +7 at Cincinnati Bengals

SP: We’re happy to grab a full touchdown here against a Bengals team a very subpar offensive line and no Ja’Marr Chase. Carolina has played with much renewed vigor since launching Matt Rhule out the door and they’ve rallied around interim coach Steve Wilks. If quarterback P.J. Walker makes some plays, the Panthers should hang inside the number.

Seattle Seahawks +2 at Arizona Cardinals

SP: The Seahawks are one of the hottest bets in football right now. They’ve covered three straight and four of their last five behind a surprisingly efficient offense led by Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III. Meanwhile, Arizona is trending in the wrong direction and Kliff Kingsbury continues to get exposed on the sidelines. Take the points with the better team.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (25-14-1, 25.5 points)

Thank you to Winners Circle Proxy Service for helping us submit our plays all season long.