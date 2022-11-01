Patriots Trade Rumors: Isaiah Wynn Not Expected To Be Dealt

The New England Patriots reportedly are not expected to ship out struggling right tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Patriots “do not plan to move” Wynn, who’s frequently appeared in trade rumors as the deadline approaches.

The #Patriots do not plan to move OT Isaiah Wynn. Seen his name out there but I don't expect anything to happen there. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2022

New England moved Wynn from left to right tackle during the offseason, and that transition has not gone smoothly. The 2018 first-round draft pick committed eight penalties in seven games and allowed four sacks over his last four appearances, per Pro Football Focus, including one on his first pass-blocking snap in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

Wynn was removed from the starting lineup for that game after being benched for veteran Marcus Cannon in two of his previous three outings. The 34-year-old Cannon also struggled at right tackle against New York, raising questions about how the Patriots will proceed at the position in the coming weeks.

Trading Wynn would have wiped the remaining portion of his $10.4 million salary off the Patriots’ salary cap, but it would have further depleted New England’s already-questionable tackle depth. Yodny Cajuste, who was activated off injured reserve last week, is the Patriots’ only other rostered tackle behind Wynn, Cannon and starting left tackle Trent Brown. Cajuste has played just 10 snaps this season and 91 in his four-year NFL career.

The Patriots also are lean on the interior, as evidenced by their decision to move Wynn to left guard in the second half of the Jets game after first-round rookie Cole Strange endured his worst performance as a pro. Their usual top iOL backup, James Ferentz, was starting at center in place of an injured David Andrews.