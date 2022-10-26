Four Patriots Trade Candidates With NFL Deadline Looming

We’re now less than a week away from next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Could any New England Patriots be on the move?

The Patriots have traded away players ahead of three of the last six trade deadlines, most recently shipping out defensive end Michael Bennett in 2019. They also dealt quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 and linebacker Jamie Collins (who has since returned for three additional stints) in 2016.

As the Patriots adjust their 2022 roster to prepare for the back half the season and, they hope, a playoff push in the competitive AFC, here are four players who could be potential trade chips this time around:

WR Kendrick Bourne

From a talent and contract standpoint, Bourne might be the most desirable of New England’s trade candidates. He was a breakout star for the Patriots in 2021 but has seen his playing time and target share dwindle in the early stages of this season. Seven weeks in, Bourne has seen just 14 total targets and ranks sixth among Patriots wideouts in snaps played, trailing players like current practice squadder Lil’Jordan Humphrey and rookie Tyquan Thornton, who didn’t debut until Week 5.

But when Bourne has been involved, he’s been productive. He’s caught 78.6% of his targets, and 10 of his 13 touches (11 catches, two carries) have resulted in first downs. He also has an affordable $6.4 million salary cap hit and a $3.5 million salary that made him one of the league’s best bargains last season, and he still has one year left on his deal. If the Patriots aren’t going to use him, another club surely would be willing to take on that contract. And unsurprisingly, teams have called to inquire about the 27-year-old’s availability, according to multiple reports.

One factor that could hold up a potential Bourne trade is his health, as he’s currently dealing with a turf toe injury that limited him to four snaps in Week 6 and kept him out of Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

WR Nelson Agholor

Another member of New England’s veteran-laden receiving corps, Agholor clearly is behind Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker on the depth chart and trailed Thornton, as well, last week, playing just three offensive snaps against Chicago in his return from a hamstring injury. The ex-Eagle and Raider had an excellent game against Pittsburgh in Week 2 (6-110-1) but otherwise has been one of the most disappointing members of New England’s extravagant 2021 free agent class. His numbers across his other five appearances this season: eight catches, 115 yards, no touchdowns.