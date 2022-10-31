Buyers Or Sellers? How Should Patriots Approach NFL Trade Deadline?

Will the Patriots offload a member of their well-stocked receiving corps? Will Isaiah Wynn be sent packing after a less-than-stellar transition to right tackle? Will New England swing a deal to add to its roster for the upcoming playoff push?
A day from now, all of those questions will be answered.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. After that point, no players can be dealt to other teams without first clearing waivers.
The Patriots will enter deadline day with a record of 4-4. It’s the same mark they held through eight games last season, when they went on to finish 10-7 and were bounced in the first round of the playoffs. That 2021 team, which had just loaded up in free agency and hit on several members of its draft class, chose to stand pat at the deadline. Zero players traded, zero players acquired.
This current Patriots squad does not have the look of a Super Bowl contender, but a postseason berth remains well within reach. Sunday’s 22-17 win over the New York Jets put New England just a half-game back of the final AFC wild-card spot with winnable games against the Indianapolis Colts and Jets (around a Week 10 bye) up next on their schedule.
Given their place in the standings, don’t expect the Patriots to be in the traditional “sellers” camp ahead of Tuesday afternoon — i.e. teams looking to ship out key pieces as part of a rebuilding effort. But that doesn’t necessarily mean every New England player will stay put.
The Patriots have received calls on at least seven players, according to various reports, with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Wynn appearing most frequently in trade rumors. It’s easy to see why. Neither Agholor nor Bourne has been especially productive this season, and both have seen their playing time diminish following the arrival of veteran DeVante Parker and the delayed debut of rookie Tyquan Thornton. Thornton outsnapped both of them on Sunday, with Agholor notably playing just 19 snaps even with Parker leaving after an injury on the opening drive. Jakobi Meyers, Thornton and Bourne all played 50-plus.
Agholor also has struggled with ball security this season, with two lost fumbles and a drop that led to an interception, and his salary has not been commensurate with his role and performance. He’s still owed $5 million, plus per-game roster bonuses, which would come off the Patriots’ books if they trade the 29-year-old impending free agent.
As for Bourne, his playing time has increased as the season’s progressed, but his output has not. He’s played 92 snaps over his last three appearances and was targeted on just three of them. Against the Jets, Bourne had no catches on one target in 54 snaps.
More than 80% of Bourne’s catches this season have resulted in first downs, but he has just 11 total on 15 targets. If he’s going to remain a depth piece in the Patriots’ wideout group, his 2021 production, affordable contract (his cap hit is less than half of Agholor’s) and extra year of team control (signed through 2023) would make him an attractive target for a receiver-needy team.
Parker’s knee injury could influence how the Patriots proceed with his position mates, but he reportedly is not expected to miss more than one game at most.
As for Wynn, he’s been the weak link in New England’s offensive line this season, getting benched twice and then replaced in the starting lineup by Marcus Cannon against the Jets. He’s in the final year of his contract, and like Agholor, moving him would free up more than $5 million in salary cap space. Wynn’s lack of prototypical tackle size and 2022 struggles could weaken his market, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported he and Agholor both are “very squarely on the (trade) block.”
Running back Damien Harris also is potential trade bait following the continued emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson, but the Patriots’ lack of trustworthy depth at the position makes moving him less likely. Teams have called about Parker, Meyers and safety Jabrill Peppers, too, per reports.
The Patriots have traded away notable players in previous deadline deals, offloading Michael Bennett in 2019, Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 and Jamie Collins in 2016. If they instead choose to add, positions to watch include offensive tackle, linebacker and edge rusher. New England’s most recent move at the deadline was a low-level acquisition, with wide receiver Isaiah Ford coming over from the Miami Dolphins in 2020 (and then being cut weeks later).
The majority of Bill Belichick’s trade-deadline pickups have been complementary pieces (Kyle Van Noy at the time, Jonathan Casillas, Akeem Ayers, Isaac Sopoaga), but he has swung big in the past, most notably with the deals for Mohamed Sanu in 2019 and Aqib Talib in 2012. The Patriots currently have just over $2 million in available cap space, so any major move this year — like, say, one for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith — would need to be paired with a corresponding salary dump and/or an extension that moves money to 2023, when they’ll have much more financial flexibility.
(UPDATE: You can cross Smith off your Patriots wish list. Minutes after this story was published, the Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens.)