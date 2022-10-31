Buyers Or Sellers? How Should Patriots Approach NFL Trade Deadline?

Will the Patriots offload a member of their well-stocked receiving corps? Will Isaiah Wynn be sent packing after a less-than-stellar transition to right tackle? Will New England swing a deal to add to its roster for the upcoming playoff push?

A day from now, all of those questions will be answered.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. After that point, no players can be dealt to other teams without first clearing waivers.

The Patriots will enter deadline day with a record of 4-4. It’s the same mark they held through eight games last season, when they went on to finish 10-7 and were bounced in the first round of the playoffs. That 2021 team, which had just loaded up in free agency and hit on several members of its draft class, chose to stand pat at the deadline. Zero players traded, zero players acquired.

This current Patriots squad does not have the look of a Super Bowl contender, but a postseason berth remains well within reach. Sunday’s 22-17 win over the New York Jets put New England just a half-game back of the final AFC wild-card spot with winnable games against the Indianapolis Colts and Jets (around a Week 10 bye) up next on their schedule.

Given their place in the standings, don’t expect the Patriots to be in the traditional “sellers” camp ahead of Tuesday afternoon — i.e. teams looking to ship out key pieces as part of a rebuilding effort. But that doesn’t necessarily mean every New England player will stay put.

The Patriots have received calls on at least seven players, according to various reports, with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Wynn appearing most frequently in trade rumors. It’s easy to see why. Neither Agholor nor Bourne has been especially productive this season, and both have seen their playing time diminish following the arrival of veteran DeVante Parker and the delayed debut of rookie Tyquan Thornton. Thornton outsnapped both of them on Sunday, with Agholor notably playing just 19 snaps even with Parker leaving after an injury on the opening drive. Jakobi Meyers, Thornton and Bourne all played 50-plus.