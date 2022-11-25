Patriots Lose Jakobi Meyers To Injury Early In Vikings Game

The New England Patriots lost their No. 1 receiver just minutes into Thursday night’s game.

Jakobi Meyers suffered a shoulder injury while diving for a reception on the Patriots’ first offensive play in their Thanksgiving matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Meyers was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, then exited toward the locker room. According to the NBC game broadcast, the wideout was taken to the X-ray room. The Patriots announced he was questionable to return.

Meyers has carried the Patriots’ passing game this season, entering Thursday as the team leader in catches (44), receiving yards (509) and receiving touchdowns (three). No other New England wideout had more than 17 catches through 10 games.

Nelson Agholor replaced Meyers and capped the Patriots’ opening drive with a 34-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Mac Jones. It was New England’s first first-quarter touchdown of the season.

Nelson down the middle ?#NEvsMIN on NBC pic.twitter.com/1lwazPFq7t — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2022

Wide receiver DeVante Parker also visited the sideline medical tent during the opening quarter, per the NBC broadcast, but later returned.