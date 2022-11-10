What Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi Qualifying Offers Mean For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox reportedly extended qualifying offers to shortstop Xander Bogaerts and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Thursday revealed the full qualifying offer list, which includes 12 other players in addition to the Red Sox free agents. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier confirmed shortly after, citing sources, that the Red Sox extended qualifying offers to Bogaerts and Eovaldi.

The full list, per Passan: Bogaerts, Eovaldi, Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Joc Pederson, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson and Martín Perez.

The one-year qualifying offer, which teams can extend to their impending free agents, is calculated by averaging the salaries of the 125 highest-paid players in Major League Baseball. As such, the offer is set at $19.65 million this offseason.

If a player accepts, he returns to his current team for 2023 at that salary. If a player declines, the team receives compensation if he signs elsewhere in free agency. Conversely, signing a player who received a qualifying offer from his previous team requires the signing club to relinquish compensation.

So, what does this all mean for the Red Sox?

Well, the news hardly qualifies as a surprise, especially in the case of Bogaerts, who opted out of the final three years and $60 million remaining on his contract to test free agency. He’ll obviously decline the qualifying offer, which doesn’t prohibit the Red Sox from re-signing the All-Star shortstop but ensures they’ll receive compensation if he signs elsewhere. Since Boston exceeded the luxury tax threshold in 2022, it would receive a compensatory pick after the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.