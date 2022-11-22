Why Derek Forbort Credited His Dog For Keeping Him In Shape While Injured

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters last week that Derek Forbort is still “weeks away” from returning from a broken finger he had surgically repaired.

But the veteran defenseman, who practiced with the Bruins on Tuesday ahead of their matchup Wednesday night on the road against the Florida Panthers, continues to ramp up his recovery, which is all part of the plan to make sure he can

“There’s no updated timeline on him,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “He’s just starting to get a lot of skates in him because when the upper-body injury heals to where we like it, he’ll be in skating condition.”

It hasn’t just been getting on the ice that has helped Forbort maintain his conditioning as the 30-year-old had a comical reason as to why he’s been able to stay in shape while injured.

“My elevator has been broken so I’ve been carrying my dog up the stairs four times a day,” Forbort told reporters, per team-provided video. “So, conditioning should be fine.”

Forbort, who registered one goal and two assists in 10 games played this season, sustained the injury on Nov. 1 and he was even taken aback when told the timeline for his recovery.

“When they told me four-to-six weeks I was like, ‘What? How is that possible for just a finger?'” Forbort said. “But it’s just the way the break was. It sucked, but we’re getting back to it now.”