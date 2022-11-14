Why José Abreu Would Be Perfect Red Sox Free Agent Target

It certainly feels like J.D. Martinez will play baseball for a team other than the Red Sox in 2023. And while Martinez’s production at the end of his Boston tenure wasn’t what it was at the beginning, he certainly would leave a sizable hole in the lineup.

If the Red Sox seek a short-term option to not only replace some of (if not all of) Martinez’s production but also give them some infield depth, free agent slugger José Abreu might be the perfect fit.

It sounds like the Red Sox could be involved, too. Chicago-based reporter Bruce Levine said on a recent 670 The Score podcast that the Red Sox are expected to be high on the list of potential suitors for the right-handed-hitting slugger.

The hole left by a departing Martinez could be made even bigger if the Red Sox aren’t able to re-sign Xander Bogaerts. If that happens, then someone like Abreu should be one of a handful of moves made to reinforce the middle of the lineup.

On the surface, it might look as if Abreu — who turns 36 in January — is on a decline in line with his age. A year after belting 30 home runs in 152 games, he hit just 15 dingers in 157 games in 2022. His OPS (.824) remained about the same, but it’s still a sharp decline from the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign in which he won American League MVP.

Dig a little deeper, though, and the 2022 production might not be a perfect representation of what he did at the plate. For instance, Abreu’s average exit velocity of 92.2 mph ranked 14th in the big leagues — the best finish of his career. He had a higher hard-hit percentage with an expected batting average and slugging percentage that improved upon the 2021 performance and ranked in the top 2% and top 8% of baseball, respectively.

And it’s not like the drop-off in counted metrics was the result of diminished contact. Abreu actually cut down on his strikeout rate and was in the top 82nd percentile in his ability to avoid strikeouts. The one negative trend that really stands out is his launch angle has either stayed static or dropped in each season since 2019.