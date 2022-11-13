MLB Rumors: National League Team Has ‘Real Interest’ In Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts can have his pick of which Major League Baseball team he wants to play for in 2023, and he could reunite with a former executive in Philadelphia.

The All-Star shortstop opted out of his contract with the Red Sox and became a free agent. Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has stated the team’s goal in re-signing Bogaerts this offseason, but there will be many teams interested in the two-time World Series champion amid a strong free agent shortstop class.

Dave Dombrowski was with the Red Sox when they won the 2018 World Series, and that connection may help the Phillies in negotiations with Bogaerts. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Saturday Philadelphia “have real interest” in the All-Star and noted the president of baseball operations’ Boston connection.

The Phillies reportedly have interest in another free agent shortstop in Trea Turner, as well, so the reigning National League Pennant winners are seemingly looking for a boost at the position and are hoping to find a player that can help them make another run at the World Series after they fell short to the Houston Astros.

Not only would Bogaerts reunite with Dombrowski if he were to sign with the Phillies, but he would also link back up with former Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber, too.

But many MLB experts believe Bogaerts could sign a contract worth between $170-$220 million over six to seven years this offseason, which would mean a number of contenders the Red Sox will have to deal with to sign the shortstop.