Will Patriots Re-Sign Jakobi Meyers? Former NFL Exec Predicts

Are we about to witness Jakob Meyers’ final few months as a member of the Patriots?

Mike Tannenbaum seems to believe so.

Meyers was one of the top 25 impending NFL free agents highlighted in an ESPN column published Wednesday, with Tannenbaum providing an open-market prediction for each player. Although Meyers undoubtedly has been New England’s top wide receiver in each of the past two seasons, history tells the former New York Jets general manager that the Patriots will let the 2019 undrafted free agent walk in the offseason.

“I definitely like Meyers’ skill set, but he’s also a replaceable player,” Tannenbaum wrote. “Those aren’t typically the types of players that Bill Belichick spends on in the offseason. I’d look for the Patriots to draft a receiver who could develop into a true No. 1 option.”

New England might have already started thinking about life after Meyers. The Patriots reportedly received calls on the 26-year-old leading up to the NFL trade deadline, although it’s unclear if those inquiries were even entertained. New England elected not to move Meyers or any other of its wide receivers, including fellow impending free agent Nelson Agholor.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently projected Meyers to land a three-year, $22.5 million dollar in free agency, and the Patriots very well might find those numbers to be reasonable. However, if the fourth-year pro puts together a monster second half of the season, he might price himself out of Foxboro.