These Three Questions Will Define Rest Of Patriots’ 2022 Season

The New England Patriots enter the back half of this NFL season above .500 and in possession of an AFC playoff spot. But what kind of team are they?

Are they a burgeoning contender that just needs to iron out some offensive wrinkles? Are they a house of cards poised to collapse as they navigate arguably the NFL’s toughest second-half schedule? Are they … essentially the same as last year’s team, capable of sneaking into the postseason but bound to be blown out in the opening round?

As the Patriots, fresh off their midseason bye week, prepare to host the New York Jets this Sunday at Gillette Stadium, let’s shine a spotlight on the three unanswered questions that will define the trajectory of their 2022 campaign:

1. Can Mac Jones and the offense be fixed?

This is a multilayered question that encompasses several facets of New England’s struggling offense, from coaching to O-line play to Jones’ own performance.

The Patriots have regressed in nearly every offensive category this season, including nosedives in interception rate (16th to 32nd), sack rate (eighth to 21st), third-down conversion rate (10th to 21st), red-zone conversion rate (11th to 28th), DVOA (ninth to 26th) and expected points added per play (10th to 25th). They’re averaging nearly five fewer points per game than they did in 2021, and Jones’ numbers have been downright bad, especially since his return from the high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the better part of a month. Oh, and defenders have been able to correctly predict New England’s offensive plays in each of the last two games, spotlighting a concerning level of predictability from first-time play-caller Matt Patricia.

Despite these persistent problems, the 5-4 Patriots have a winning record and control their own playoff destiny. They just had a bye week to self-scout, evaluate what’s not working and, New England fans hope, craft a second-half plan that better accentuates the strengths of Jones and his supporting cast. That plan needs to include, among other things, a viable solution at right tackle, which has been the team’s weakest position all season.

If the Patriots can get back to even league average offensively, they have a talented enough defense to book a trip back to the postseason in the wide-open AFC. But are Patricia and Joe Judge — the team’s primary Josh McDaniels replacements — capable of engineering such a turnaround? They have not inspired much confidence thus far.