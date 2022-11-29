Would Bill Belichick Fire His Own Sons? Ex-Patriots Coach Shares Theory

Bill Belichick obviously is all business as head coach of the Patriots. But with two sons — linebackers coach Steve Belichick and safeties coach Brian Belichick — on New England’s staff, it’s fair to wonder whether he’d ever consider firing them if things really went sideways in Foxboro.

Of course, this merely is a hypothetical. The Patriots’ defense has been mostly solid this season, with the exception of a few hiccups, including New England’s 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. Still, it’s an important thought exercise as the Pats look to reestablish themselves as Super Bowl contenders after a few years of mediocrity.

Charlie Weis, who served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator from 2000 through 2004, obviously is very familiar with Bill Belichick. And he believes New England’s head honcho wouldn’t hesitate to bleep-can his kids if push came to shove.

“He would fire his sons. He would. He would fire them, too,” Weis said Tuesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by Audacy.com. “If he felt somebody wasn’t doing what was best for the team, it wouldn’t make a difference who it was. Would he hold the coaches accountable? You betcha. But those guys named ‘Belichick,’ they’re in the accountability group, too. Just so you know.”

Again, New England’s been up to snuff on the defensive side in 2022, ranking second in total DVOA behind the Dallas Cowboys, so neither Belichick offspring is likely to lose his job anytime soon. The NFL is a cutthroat industry, though, and any prolonged regression certainly could test the limits of their father’s well-documented “do your job” mantra.