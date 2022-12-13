Bill Belichick Fan Of Pamela Anderson? Juicy Story Surfaces From ‘Manning Cast’

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was much like the common man in 2006. Well, if the common man already had won three Super Bowls in his first seven seasons with the organization.

But besides that, Belichick was much like the rest. He was devoted to football and seemingly was a big fan of Pamela Anderson. The latter was portrayed more than 15 years later when the Patriots faced the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” as Peyton Manning made reference to a story that dated back to the 2006 Pro Bowl.

Manning’s recollection caused the little-known story to surface, and boy is it comical.

“He picked David Binn, who was a long snapper, because he was dating Pamela Anderson and Bill thought the players would like seeing Pamela at the pool in Hawaii,” Manning told co-host Eli Manning and guest Bill Simmons during ESPN’s “Manning Cast” on Monday, as shared by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

“She didn’t come. But that’s a cool Belichick story,” Manning continued.

Manning’s reference had been confirmed when Binn appeared on the “Pro Football Doc” podcast with Dr. David Chao. Binn, the longtime San Diego Chargers special teams player, laughed about the story from decades prior.

“I had a good year, that was the year we lost to the Patriots at home. 14-2, best team we ever had in San Diego,” Binn shared on the podcast. “So I get a call from him (Belichick), invited me to be the long snapper for the AFC Pro Bowl and I was like honored. I had a really good year that year, so I thought I deserved it.