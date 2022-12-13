How Bill Belichick Handled Question About Mac Jones Showing Frustration

Mac Jones’ sophomore campaign has seen the young quarterback ramp up his in-game showing of frustration. His ire often has been directed at Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, with the Week 13 home loss to the Buffalo Bills a prime example.

The trend continued Monday night in Arizona, but don’t expect Bill Belichick to offer any in-depth thoughts on the growing controversy.

Jones was visibly frustrated throughout New England’s 27-13 win over the Cardinals, launching multiple expletives and at one point appearing to wave off Patricia. However, Jones after the game endorsed his play-caller and said his outward display of emotion is an attempt to raise the energy of his teammates, who at times can be a little “flat.”

The most notable sequence came before the Patriots’ third play of the second half when Jones took a timeout to avoid being flagged for a second delay-of-game penalty. While walking toward New England’s sideline, Jones shook his head before dropping an F-bomb that made it onto ESPN’s broadcast.

When asked about the incident during his Tuesday morning interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show“, Belichick dodged the question in classic, Belichickian fashion.

Question: It looked like Mac Jones may have been expressing some frustration last night when not getting the play in on time. Is that something that you like to see from a player?

Belichick: “Well, we all want to get the plays in on time.”