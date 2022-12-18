Broadcast Call From Argentina-France World Cup Final Will Give Fans Chills

Argentina claimed the country’s first World Cup championship since 1986 on Sunday after a thrilling victory in penalty kicks against France, and one specific broadcast will live on in eternity much like the team’s accomplishment.

Andrés Cantor, a well-known soccer broadcaster for Spanish language watchers in the United States, showcased his jubilation through tears after countryman Gonzalo Montiel netted Argentina’s fourth consecutive penalty kick and delivered his team the win.

Cantor, who moved to the United States from Buenos Aires as a teenager, put forth an unforgettable call, which you can listen to here courtesy of Timothy Burke.

Andrés Cantor, who moved to the U.S. from Buenos Aires as a teenager, calls Argentina winning the World Cup: pic.twitter.com/qARnW3UzOI — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi scored two goals for Argentina in a game that will live on forever with many arguing it might be the sport’s most thrilling contest. And the call certainly lived up to the moment.