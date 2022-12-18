Broadcast Call From Argentina-France World Cup Final Will Give Fans Chills

Andrés Cantor showcased his jubilation through tears

by

3 hours ago

Argentina claimed the country’s first World Cup championship since 1986 on Sunday after a thrilling victory in penalty kicks against France, and one specific broadcast will live on in eternity much like the team’s accomplishment.

Andrés Cantor, a well-known soccer broadcaster for Spanish language watchers in the United States, showcased his jubilation through tears after countryman Gonzalo Montiel netted Argentina’s fourth consecutive penalty kick and delivered his team the win.

Cantor, who moved to the United States from Buenos Aires as a teenager, put forth an unforgettable call, which you can listen to here courtesy of Timothy Burke.

Lionel Messi scored two goals for Argentina in a game that will live on forever with many arguing it might be the sport’s most thrilling contest. And the call certainly lived up to the moment.

More Soccer:

Matt Ryan’s Wife Has Great World Cup Tweet After Colts’ Collapse
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports Images
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Argentina vs France
Previous Article

Messi Leads Argentina To World Cup Glory in Dramatic Fashion
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan
Next Article

Matt Ryan’s Wife Has Great World Cup Tweet After Colts’ Collapse

Picked For You

Related