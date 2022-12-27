Carlos Correa Rumors: Likelihood Of Mets Deal Down To ‘55%’

Could Carlos Correa be on the verge of a second deal disintegrating this offseason?

The blue-chip free agent shortstop’s agreement with the New York Mets appeared to be in doubt on Monday, with Mike Puma of the New York Post reporting a source placed “the likelihood at 55% that the two sides find common ground.” That’s obviously a precipitous decline in odds from the seemingly concrete 12-year, $315 million contract that was reported last week.

At issue for the Mets is the status of Correa’s surgically reconstructed ankle, which caused the San Francisco Giants to abruptly cancel their deal with Correa last week. The Giants took a public relations hit when the Mets swooped in, but now it appears San Francisco might have been onto something.

Negotiations between the Mets and Scott Boras, Correa’s agent, had paused over the holiday weekend, but Puma’s report on Monday made the halt sound like more than just a Christmas formality. Both sides have some pressure to get something done together, as Correa’s suitors are dropping off the board and the Mets are determined to make a splash with at least one more big name.

The Mets have addressed their pitching staff this offseason by adding Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga after losing Jacob deGrom, but haven’t significantly added to their lineup. If they can’t land Correa, they would need to turn their attention to the trade market to acquire the impact bat they covet.