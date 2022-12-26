MLB Rumors: Mets Optimistic To Sign Carlos Correa Despite ‘Iffy’ MRI

Carlos Correa still isn’t officially a member of the New York Mets, but so far his future with the team doesn’t appear to be headed down the same road it was in San Francisco.

Despite concern over a worrisome MRI that aborted Correa’s reported deal with the Giants, the Mets remain optimistic of working out a deal with the All-Star shortstop, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Correa’s reported 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets shook the MLB world last week, and the team reportedly has been working out the details with Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, since then.

“Before the holiday momentarily interceded, the sides were discussing the value of an iffy MRI versus the ‘functionality’ of the joint and Correa’s history of dependability,” Heyman wrote.

Correa underwent ankle surgery in 2014, before he was even in the big leagues, and has only ever played in more than 150 games in a season once in his eight-year Major League Baseball career. It was enough to scare off the Giants, but Mets owner Steve Cohen hasn’t shown any concern about throwing around bonkers money this offseason.

Once Correa’s addition is formalized — with the stellar defender moving to third base to accommodate incumbent New York shortstop Francisco Lindor — the Mets would boast one of the top infields in MLB after a number of other teams likewise bolstered themselves this winter.