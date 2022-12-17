Robert Williams Feels ‘Sense Of Comfort’ Being Back With Celtics

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams could feel the butterflies twirling around inside him well before he stepped onto the court for the first time this season with 7:03 left in the opening quarter Friday night against the Orlando Magic.

Williams, who had been sidelined since undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in September, entered the game to a standing ovation from the home crowd and to a few thoughts dancing in his head.

“Just don’t mess up,” Williams told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “Just calm down a little bit, man. Don’t mess up. Find a way to help your teammates the best that you can.”

Williams wasn’t his sharpest, which was almost a given since he hadn’t seen game action in six months, but the 25-year-old delivered a solid performance with flashes of the added dynamic he can bring the Celtics.

While Boston didn’t put a minutes restriction on him, they did monitor Williams closely. He played 18 minutes off the bench and provided some of the highlight-reel plays fans are accustomed to seeing to notch nine points off the bench on 4-for-4 shooting — all of which were dunks — with five rebounds and one block.

Not being a bystander anymore gave Williams a great feeling, but his season debut was soured by the Celtics not feeding off his return and dropping a 117-109 decision to the lowly Orlando Magic, who came into the contest with the worst road record in the NBA.

“Just comfort, man,” Williams said. “The nerves were getting me pretty bad before the game. Just a sense of comfort, you know my teammates talking to me, having my back. Like I said, we lost man. It’s really no excitement about that honestly. We’re disappointed in ourselves.”