Chaim Bloom Disagrees With Claim Made By Xander Bogaerts’ Agent

Chaim Bloom sees the Red Sox boasting a competitive ballclub in 2023, no matter how the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes shake out.

Boston’s front office has expressed its interest in retaining Bogaerts ad nauseam, even identifying the star shortstop as the club’s main priority this offseason. But the fact of the matter is, there’s a real chance the four-time All-Star leaves the only Major League Baseball team he’s ever known. Such is life when a player reportedly is being pursued by nearly a third of the big leagues.

Bogaerts’ agent, Scott Boras, believes it’s imperative for the Red Sox to re-sign the 30-year-old. Boras thinks Boston would be a “so-so” team without Bogaerts, but Bloom doesn’t see it that way.

“We think we’re going to be good,” Bloom told reporters Tuesday, per MLB.com. “We hope it’s with Xander. We really do. If that doesn’t work out, we’re still intent on being a playoff-caliber team.”

Bloom addressed Bogaerts’ ongoing free agency earlier in the week, and he understands the Red Sox fan favorite needs to do his due diligence prior to making arguably the biggest decision of his professional career to date. But Boston’s chief baseball officer is hoping Bogaerts doesn’t stray away from Fenway Park, a sentiment he’s maintained for quite some time.