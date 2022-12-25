Eagles Receiver DeVonta Smith Brings Twist To Salvation Army Celebration

Eagles-Cowboys arguably is one of the best rivalries in the NFL, especially when the two teams are among the top teams in the NFC.

Philadelphia had to rely on Gardner Minshew at quarterback Saturday when the two sides met after Jalen Hurts was ruled out due to a shoulder injury, and the fourth-year QB has done his part.

Minshew has delivered the ball to his top receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The latter caught his second touchdown pass of the evening with 9:59 left in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles take a 34-27 lead.

Smith decided to use the Salvation Army bucket to celebrate his score, and he added a unique twist to it. Check out the touchdown celebration below.

Smith pretended to put on a ski mask, kick down an imaginary door and take out the money from the bucket before proceeding to run back to his sideline.

The Grinch-like celebration is fitting and adds a different angle to Ezekiel Elliott’s tradition with the Salvation Army bucket. Though, Pat McAfee might have put it best when he tweeted Smith pulled off a great impression of Brett Favre on the celebration.