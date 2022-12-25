Bill Belichick Gives Explanation For Patriots’ Baffling End-Of-Half Sequence

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots offense did few things that made sense during the first half of Saturday’s 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Never was that more true than during a bizarre sequence in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

After Joe Burrow and the Bengals took a 22-0 lead, New England got the ball back on its own 25-yard line with eight seconds left on the clock. A Mac Jones kneeldown and long walk to the locker room seemed inevitable.

But then the Patriots called a short slant pass to Jakobi Meyers that went for 11 yards. Bill Belichick immediately called a timeout with four seconds left.

A deep pass with hopes of drawing a penalty perhaps? Maybe some lateral-filled razzle-dazzle to try and get a miracle touchdown, despite what happened last Sunday?

Nope. Jones lined up and … took a knee. Half over.

What was the point of all of that? Belichick was asked that question during his postgame news conference.