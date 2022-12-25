Steelers Honor Franco Harris In Perfect Way Prior To Facing Raiders

It is set to be an emotional night in Pittsburgh when the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 16 matchup.

The Steelers on Saturday are retiring the No. 32 of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who unexpectedly died earlier this week at the age of 72. Friday also marked the 50th anniversary of Harris’ famed “Immaculate Reception” play.

Pittsburgh players and coaches found a terrific way to honor Harris prior to the contest against the Raiders by donning Harris’ jersey. It was quite the gesture to see numerous members of the organization come in proudly wearing the No. 32, which can be seen in a video released by the Steelers.

Paying homage to Franco. pic.twitter.com/RyxWnESFkS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2022

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was also seen wearing a Harris jersey as he made his way through the stadium.

It was a classy move by the Steelers to have their players pay tribute to Harris, who obviously meant a ton to the franchise, in this way.