Ex-Patriot Was Asked Valid Question After Raiders’ Wild Walk-Off Win

Brandon Bolden has played eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots.

And coincidentally, the other two — 2018 with the Miami Dolphins and 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders — both have included him on the opposite side of a crazy ending involving his former team.

Bolden, who played for the Dolphins during the famous “Miami Miracle” game in 2018, now plays for the Raiders, who stunned the Patriots on Sunday with a walk-off win after two ill-advised laterals by Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers led to a game-winning fumble return by Chandler Jones as the clock expired.

Bolden revealed Monday that his inclusion in the drama, as a member of Las Vegas, prompted a funny and valid postgame question from a former New England teammate.

“Had a former teammate ask last night, ‘why ever time you in another uniform, it’s a crazy ending?’ ,” Bolden tweeted.

The Patriots’ loss to the Raiders was as devastating as it was shocking. Stevenson or Meyers could have gone down or ran out of bounds, and the game would’ve gone to overtime. Instead, New England gifted Las Vegas a victory, thereby significantly decreasing the Patriots’ chances of reaching the NFL playoffs.