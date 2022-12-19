Jakobi Meyers Explains What Went Wrong On Devastating Final Play

LAS VEGAS — When reporters entered a dead-silent Patriots locker room at Allegiant Stadium, Jakobi Meyers was hunched over at his stall, still wearing his grass-stained No. 16 jersey.

After a few minutes, New England’s best wide receiver removed his shoulder pads, turned toward the assembled media and, eyes red from tears, accepted responsibility for the worst decision of his NFL career.

The Patriots lost to the Raiders 30-24 on Sunday after Meyers received a downfield lateral from running back Rhamondre Stevenson and heaved it across the field toward quarterback Mac Jones. He instead found Las Vegas linebacker Chandler Jones, who intercepted the ball, trucked the Patriots QB and ran 48 yards for a walk-off, game-winning touchdown.

Had Meyers or Stevenson simply fallen to the turf or run out of bounds, the game would have gone to overtime.

“I was just trying to do too much and trying to be a hero, I guess,” a visibly emotional Meyers said after the game. “I didn’t see the dude back there (when I was) throwing the ball. Like I said, I was just trying to do too much. I should have just went down with the ball.”

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT. @chanjones55 TOUCHDOWN FOR THE WIN.



? FOX pic.twitter.com/Rw64tmSqSK — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 19, 2022

Meyers said he knew the score was tied and that the play in the huddle did not call for any laterals or other trickery.