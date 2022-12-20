Four Takeaways From Bruins’ High-Scoring Win Vs. Panthers

Clifton shares the same thoughts.

“We talked about it the other day. We both hate it,” Clifton told reporters. “I never really liked it, honestly. It is what it is. Sometimes you get a nickname, and it sticks. It’s kinda what happened.”

Clifton’s two-point night brought him to 10 points on the season, which tied his career high.

Hampus Linhdolm continues strong season

The Lindholm trade at last year’s deadline looks better by the day. The blueliner has 23 points on the season after amassing two assists Monday night. He’s well on pace to set a new career high, only needing 12 more points to do so. Lindholm is all over the ice, isn’t afraid to make plays and is providing a lot of offensive help.

Bruins have Montgomery’s full trust

As they have several times this season, the Bruins had to overcome getting in their own way in order to win. The Panthers scored three straight goals in under six minutes to make it a 4-3 game and keep Boston on its toes. But Montgomery did not call a timeout. Instead, he trusted the leadership of the team in front of him.

“I think we got a little loose in our game,” Montgomery told reporters. “I think we were playing for offense instead of playing on the right side of pucks. I think if we had a younger team I probably would have called timeout, but the leadership we have, they’re saying the right things on the bench. It’s not like I can call a timeout and say anything better. We’re lucky to have the leaders we have.”

Montgomery made it clear after the Bruins’ Dec. 17 win just how much trust he has in Patrice Bergeron when he told the captain the locker room was his after the head coach felt his messaging wasn’t getting through after the first and second periods against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It’s different from any other team I’ve coached before, just because they are great leaders and they know how to win,” Montgomery told reporters. “All the different ways we’ve won, it shows, so I’ve developed the ability to let them control a lot of what’s going on. I let them play through things more than I would other teams. Before I would either get on them verbally or maybe call a timeout. You know the things that you can control as a coach.

“I think from the second goal through the third goal I thought about (a timeout), but the guys were saying the right things on the bench. There wasn’t a sense of panic by the players and our bench, more myself. But there wasn’t a sense of urgency with our play either. But we managed to get out of it and again, found a way. We’re a resilient group.”

Even when it’s seemed impossible at times, the Bruins found ways to win. They have a strong leadership core in Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci and Montgomery clearly knows what he has in his team.