Rams QB Matthew Stafford Won't Retire After 2022 Season by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

According to Los Angeles Rams influencer Holden Cantor, quarterback Matthew Stafford will return for the 2023 season.

Here it is from Matthew himself on retirement: pic.twitter.com/S3hUsHlArR — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) December 20, 2022

Stafford appeared on his wife’s podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” and was asked if he planned to retire following the 2022 campaign, to which he quickly replied: “No.”

The 34-year-old’s health has been a topic of conversation after Stafford was placed on injured reserve on December 3 due to a spinal cord contusion. The former first-overall pick has also been in the league’s concussion protocol twice and dealt with an elbow injury in the offseason.

Before the injury, Stafford was amid one of the worst seasons of his career, throwing for 2,087 yards with ten touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games while playing behind a makeshift offensive line.

The Tampa, Florida, native led the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl LVI and was rewarded with a four-year, $160 million contract extension this past March.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams as +1.5 home underdogs on the spread and +102 on the moneyline for Week 16 versus the Denver Broncos.