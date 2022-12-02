How Mac Jones Explained Video Of Expletive-Filled Sideline Tirade

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones authored the lasting image of the Patriots’ dispiriting Thursday night loss to the Bills, and not in a good way.

After New England’s 24-10 loss to Buffalo, Amazon ran a video of Jones yelling expletives during a heated sideline outburst. It’s unclear whom the Patriots quarterback was shouting at, but many assumed the tirade was directed at offensive play-caller Matt Patrica. Additionally, amateur lip readings indicate Jones yelled “throw the f—ing ball” and that either the running game or short game “sucks.”

Take a look:

Mac Jones is having the time of his life under Matt Patricia pic.twitter.com/u4joRkGxHQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 2, 2022

Jones opened his postgame news conference by taking a question on the video. He offered a surprisingly honest answer.

“Obviously just kind of let my emotions get to me,” Jones said. “But, we’re kind of playing from behind. What I said was about throwing it deeper (instead of) the short game. I’ve gotta execute that part better, but it’s the short game that we kept going to — which was working. But I felt we needed chunk plays, and I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. And that’s emotional, that’s football. I’m passionate about this game. Obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you.

“Yeah, I think that’s pretty much it. It wasn’t directed at anybody, just emotion coming out. We kind of needed a spark. When you’re playing from behind against a really good team and offense, you need to go out there and make better plays. And that starts with me. Definitely wasn’t good enough by me tonight.”