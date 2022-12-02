Bill Belichick Remains Tight-Lipped As Offensive Frustrations Mount

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones showcased his frustration Thursday night with a tirade on the New England Patriots sideline.

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne did so with postgame comments aimed at the offensive line and offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.

It’s clear frustrations among New England offensive players are building. And while Bill Belichick might be as upset as anyone, the Patriots head coach wasn’t willing to peel back the curtain after another inconsistent performance from the offense.

“Yeah, well, we just need to do a better job overall,” Belichick told reporters after New England’s 24-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Patriots dropped to 6-6 on the season and further down the NFL playoff standings. It’s the second time in three games the Patriots scored merely 10 points, and the previous example at Gillette Stadium included a special teams touchdown.

“Well, I’ll just say tonight, like I said, we just didn’t do enough,” Belichick said. “Had some opportunities and weren’t able to take advantage of them.”

The Patriots only advanced into the red area once against the Bills, and that was with three minutes left in what was a three-possession game. Belichick was pressed about why the offense has taken a step back despite the fact the group includes a majority of the same players from last season.