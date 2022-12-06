Jerry Jones ‘Enjoyed Every Minute’ Of Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. Visit

Jerry Jones was among those pursuing Odell Beckham Jr. in recent weeks, and now the Dallas Cowboys owner is able to say the meeting went well with the NFL free-agent wideout.

Beckham visited the Cowboys on Monday, after doing the same with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants previously. The veteran receiver attended a Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns game with Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs and had another day of conversations Tuesday with quarterback Dak Prescott and Jones, among others.

“We had pretty extensive meetings, I did, with Odell yesterday. We spent quite a bit of time together, enjoyed every minute of it,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday morning. “Had a good session there, then it was off to the ballgame last night. We’ll get back together today (Tuesday) and see where we go from here.

“These things, there are a lot of variables, a lot of variables here. A lot of things to consider. It’s got to fit. And I mean that. It really does have to fit both parties,” Jones continued. “There’s no gain here if one or the other, the Cowboys or Odell, doesn’t have it where it feels good after you get it done. You can’t do anything that doesn’t last because this is like getting married, you’re not getting together to have issues after you get together.”

Beckham remains a free agent after suffering an ACL injury during the Super Bowl in February. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Beckham went through the medical process with the Cowboys on Monday, though Jones hinted he hadn’t seen Beckham workout just yet. Jones admitted that part impacts his confidence in the signing.

“Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious,” Jones told the radio station. “We’ve got a good beat on that, we have a great read on his career. … All of this, we have to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed and that’s when you see if you can make a deal or not.”

While attending Mavericks-Suns on Monday night, Beckham was asked about the likelihood he would sign with the Cowboys.