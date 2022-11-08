Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Fuels Odell Beckham Jr. Speculation

If you thought Jerry Jones was going to deflect when questioned about the Dallas Cowboys’ interest in Odell Beckham Jr., well, you’re not familiar with how Jerry Jones works.

The Cowboys owner unsurprisingly threw another log on the fire Tuesday morning while speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. Jones’ radio appearance came one day after Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared his respect for Beckham, as the free-agent wideout continues to be involved in reports regarding the organization’s interest.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good,” Jones told the radio station, per Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is expected to be cleared medically by the end of the week, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. Glazer hinted the Cowboys are a potential contender for Beckham after NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported how Beckham is “firmly” on Dallas’ radar. Beckham also indicated the Cowboys are on his personal list of potential landing spots.

“We should be aware that he’s coming off this (knee) injury, but he showed he can do it, and do it well last year,” Jones told the station, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “So that would go in the mix real good. His past dealing with adversity of injury rehab, I think that tells you a lot.

“I think a veteran player, such as Odell, my experience has been when we’ve brought a veteran player in, they hit the ground running in terms of being able to compete,” Jones added. “That usually is not a big factor when we think about whether or not a player can fit. Now, the player’s individual skills, his people skills as well as his past experience in terms of the systems that he’s been in, if (the player) has been with several teams. All of those weigh in on it. I think that you’re looking at a player that his experience far outweighs any of that ambiguity involved with how he’s going to fit your system.”

The Cowboys receiver group currently is headlined by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, but Dak Prescott undoubtedly could use another weapon after the team traded Amari Cooper this offseason. Given the likelihood Beckham wants to join a team that can contend for a Super Bowl, and the fact the Cowboys’ defense has turned Dallas into just that, the fit for both parties is there.