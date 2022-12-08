How WWE Can Build Toward The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

For years, the WWE Universe has speculated about a potential dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock, with WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, Calif., being a logical stage.

What better way to capitalize on Reigns’ dominance and ever-growing mainstream appeal than a showdown with one of the biggest celebrities on the planet — not to mention his real-life cousin — under the bright lights in Hollywood?

Unfortunately, it’s not that easy.

The biggest hurdle, as always, is Dwayne Johnson’s schedule. Being a box-office attraction obviously means an action-packed agenda, especially when coupled with other business endeavors. And it’s safe to say The Rock is one of the busiest men in show biz.

Plus, even if The Rock isn’t filming a movie immediately before, during or after WrestleMania season, the injury risk associated with taking an in-ring bump complicates matters. The Rock tore his abdominal and abductor muscles and suffered a hernia during his WrestleMania 29 match against John Cena in 2013 — The Brahma Bull’s last full-blown match with WWE — and therefore movie studios probably aren’t looking forward to the day when he steps back between the ropes.

So, this is something The Rock must want. Otherwise, the idea is dead in the water. But assuming he’s up for the challenge — which is likely given his stated love for wrestling and the obvious intrigue surrounding a possible clash with Reigns — and WWE makes it worth his while financially, we’re left with another (smaller) dilemma: How do they set up the match, from a storyline perspective?

Admittedly, that’s probably the least of Triple H’s concerns as WWE’s chief content officer. There are enough built-in touchpoints — namely, the family connection; with Reigns dubbing himself the “Tribal Chief” as part of the “Bloodline” faction that also includes their other real-life cousins, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, plus “honorary Uce” Sami Zayn — that concocting a feud shouldn’t be too difficult.