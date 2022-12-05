WrestleMania 39 Match Card: Early Prediction For WWE’s Hollywood Event

Although WWE isn’t on the road to WrestleMania 39 just yet, our GPS indicates it’s fast approaching. And this might soon be reflected in on-air storylines starting to build toward matches that’ll take place at The Showcase of the Immortals.

WWE recently held its annual Survivor Series premium live event — this time, with a “WarGames” twist — and we’re about four months away from WrestleMania 39, a two-night extravaganza scheduled for April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The upcoming ‘Mania promises to be a star-studded affair — after all, the tagline is “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” — thus we should expect WWE to pull out all the stops.

It’s worth noting, too, this is the first WrestleMania without Vince McMahon pulling the strings, as the former chairman and CEO announced his retirement in July. Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, now is in charge of WWE’s creative direction. He faces both a unique challenge and a massive opportunity.

Obviously, a lot can — and almost certainly will — change in the coming weeks and months. The Royal Rumble premium live event, scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will go a long way toward crystalizing WWE’s WrestleMania plans. But who wants to wait that long?

Here’s our way-too-early prediction for what the WrestleMania 39 match card will look like.

NIGHT 1

The Usos (Jey Uso + Jimmy Uso) vs. Sami Zayn + Kevin Owens (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship)

Sami Zayn’s inclusion in the Bloodline has been WWE’s most fascinating storyline in years. And while The Usos ultimately aligning with Zayn over Roman Reigns would make for great theater, this probably is the more likely path after Kevin Owens feuds with The Tribal Chief.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Few things to consider, though: Rey Mysterio has been in a walking boot. There’s a real question as to whether he wants to wrestle his son, at least prior to a retirement match. And there have been rumors of Dominik Mysterio building toward a ‘Mania match with Bad Bunny.