Why Patriots Players Are Buying Hype On This Coaching Prospect

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last month, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared his annual list of young, rising coaches to watch for future coordinator or head-coaching roles, and four Patriots staffers made the cut.

Three of the names — linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, tight ends coach Nick Caley and defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington — weren’t surprising. Mayo has been a candidate for NFL head-coaching gigs in each of the last two offseasons. Caley generated buzz last spring as a potential Josh McDaniels replacement and recently was floated as a possible replacement for embattled play-caller Matt Patricia. Covington is more of an unknown, but players inside New England’s locker room recently told NESN.com that he has future head coach written all over him.

But we were caught off guard by the fourth name: Ross Douglas.

At 27 years old, Douglas is the youngest position coach in the league. The Avon, Ohio, native played his college ball at Michigan and Rutgers (shocker) as a hybrid defensive back/linebacker. After going undrafted in 2018, Douglas spent three years with Rutgers as a graduate assistant before briefly joining Richmond as a cornerbacks coach in 2021. While at Richmond, Douglas accepted a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and spent the rest of the year with the Patriots as a defensive quality control coach.

However, Douglas switched jobs during the offseason and now is working as an assistant receivers coach under Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown. To say he’s impressed in his new role would be a huge understatement.

“He’s just a very bright, knowledgeable guy about everything that has to do with football,” Brown said Monday morning. “He loves his job, he digs into it, man, and it makes everything a lot easier on the both of us coaching these receivers. Obviously, he has knowledge of the defensive side of the ball. You can pick his brain on a lot of that stuff. So, he’s a pretty well-rounded coach. Pretty sharp.”

Douglas is younger than both Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker, is the same age as Kendrick Bourne and only is one year older than Jakobi Meyers. He’s inexperienced, but Douglas’ youth also has been an asset.