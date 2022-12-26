Hunter Henry Injury Update: Good News On Patriots Tight End

The injury that knocked Hunter Henry out of the New England Patriots’ Christmas Eve loss reportedly is not considered serious.

The tight end is considered “day to day” with a knee injury and could play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

“He’s sore,” Rapoport tweeted. “But he has a chance to play.”

#Patriots TE Hunter Henry, who was dealing with a knee injury this weekend, is considered day-to-day, source said. He's sore. But has a chance to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

Henry suffered the injury on the Patriots’ opening possession when he collided with fellow tight end Jonnu Smith. He did not return to the game, which New England went on to lose 22-18 to the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots’ top red-zone threat last season, Henry has seen his productivity decline in 2022. His catches-per-game (2.0) and yards-per-game (27.7) averages both are the lowest of his NFL career, and he’s caught just two touchdown passes after hauling in a team-high nine in 2021.

The Patriots also lost Smith to a head injury later in the game, leaving elevated practice squadder Scotty Washington as their only available tight end. Washington played 22 offensive snaps in his NFL debut and had an assist on Jakobi Meyers’ 48-yard tip-drill touchdown catch.