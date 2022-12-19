Agony Of Defeat: Patriots Radio Crew Stunned By Raiders Finish

The New England Patriots made history Sunday, in just about the worst way possible.

The Patriots, in their agonizing defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, became just the third team in NFL history to fall at the hands of a fumble recovery with time expiring. They did so in a beautifully dark way with their best running back and wide receiver combining to make a boneheaded play to basically hand the game away to Josh McDaniels’ squad.

Patriots fans who were watching live got to were forced to witness the action unfold with their own eyes. Listeners, however, had to sit through a painfully descriptive version of the events, as told by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Bob Socci and Scott Zolak.

You can listen to their call here, as provided by SiriusXM’s Chris Lopresti.

The star of the show is Zolak, who can only muster up an “Oh my God” while watching the play unfold. After the game was officially over, he let the Patriots have it.

“Amazing,” Zolak said. “This might be one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen.”

There have been plenty of reactions to the play, which is one that has never been seen before in NFL history. McDaniels called it the “most insane ending” he’s ever seen. NFL Twitter let Mac Jones hear it after his despicable tackle attempt on Chandler Jones. Some even made the argument the game never should have gotten to that point.