Jim Montgomery Believes Cale Makar’s Decision Was ‘Remarkable’

Cale Makar might have regretted his decision, but others feel otherwise.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner cost his team a power play Monday night when the honest human in him came out to inform the officials that he wasn’t tripped but rather lost his balance on his own. This, of course, led to Makar admitting after the game that he felt bad for costing Colorado a shot at a chance to score with the Avalanche ranking top 10 in power play percentage.

The Avs still won so, in the end, it wasn’t too big a deal. But maybe it’ll make Makar feel a bit better that Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery respected his classy decision to be honest.

“You know, I thought it was remarkable that he did that,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “I thought it was really classy. We’re taught to take every advantage you can. Sometimes that happens and unfortunately, the ref may be in a position where he doesn’t see what happens and it clearly looks like a trip. I thought it was wonderful that he did it.”

Now we will have to wait and see how Montgomery feels if one of his own players does the same. As the Bruins head coach said, it was a classy gesture by arguably the best defenseman in all of hockey.

Boston is back on the ice Thursday as the Winnipeg Jets come to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET with NESN’s pregame coverage beginning one hour prior.