Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing

At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston.

The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.

Hernández and Turner were teammates on the Dodgers from 2015 to 2020, which included sharing a World Series championship win in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Here’s a look at the center fielder’s instant reactions to his new Red Sox teammate.

? — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) December 18, 2022

Turner played 128 games for the Dodgers last season, hitting .278 with 13 home runs, 81 RBI, and a .788 OPS. The third baseman could slot in as designated hitter with Rafael Devers taking up the hot corner and J.D. Martinez heading to Los Angeles.