Mike Florio Floats Theory About Tom Brady’s Potential Next Team

Had it not been for Drew Brees wanting one last hurrah, Tom Brady reportedly would have joined the Saints as a free agent in 2020.

But with New Orleans’ quarterback situation very much in flux as the 2022 regular season winds down, is the time now for Brady to become a member of “Who Dat Nation”?

It’s a hypothetical Mike Florio kicked around in a Pro Football Talk column published Tuesday as rumors about Sean Payton’s football future swirl. Payton returning to an NFL sideline feels like a lock at this point, and a source told Florio that a return to the Saints is the “worst-kept secret” in league circles.

We know Brady and Payton admire one another. This notion effectively was confirmed when both were key actors in the Miami Dolphins’ recent tampering scandal. But now, with an opportunity for Brady and Payton to join forces with no strings attached, Florio isn’t ruling out a union in the bayou.

From PFT:

Brady is a free agent after the season. He can go anywhere. Why not the Saints? Why not team up with Payton? Why not play his home games in the stadium where he won his first Super Bowl?

As the source put it, Payton?s not going to Denver or Carolina. With the Chargers making the playoffs, that job isn?t coming open. The only other potential destination would be the Cowboys, if Dallas loses in the opening round of the playoffs and coach Mike McCarthy gets fired.