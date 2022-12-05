MLB Free Agency Rumors: NL Contender ‘Pursuing’ Andrew Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi remains available on the open market after concluding the 2022 season with the New York Yankees, and it seems the free-agent outfielder might not have to go far if he opts to sign elsewhere.

The New York Mets, who reportedly signed pitcher Justin Verlander to a two-year contact, are among the teams talking with Benintendi, The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported Monday morning. Sherman added how the Yankees would “like to reunite” with Benintendi while the Houston Astros also are one of “several” clubs pursuing the 28-year-old.

Benintendi played the final 33 games of the 2022 campaign for the Bronx Bombers and hit .254 with a .734 OPS, both of which were a noticeable decline from the start of the season. In his first 93 contests with the Kansas City Royals, Benintendi got off to a career start as he hit .320 with a .785 OPS. With those numbers playing a pivotal role, Benintendi entered the offseason fresh off career bests in batting average and on-base percentage.

Benintendi spent his first five MLB seasons with the Boston Red Sox before being traded to the Royals.