Andrew Benintendi Rumors: Yankees ‘Remain In Touch’ With Outfielder

Somehow, despite employing Aaron Judge, the Yankees managed to deploy an outfield that was overall considered a weak point this past season.

Midseason acquisition Andrew Benintendi was supposed to help shore up that area, but coming off an All-Star first half with the Kansas City Royals, the former Red Sox left fielder saw his production plummet in the Bronx. With Judge’s future in New York uncertain, however, the Yankees can’t afford to disregard the possibility of bringing back Benintendi.

“The Yankees are seeking multiple outfielders and remain in touch with most of a list that includes their own Andrew Benintendi, on-base machine Masataka Yoshida, former Met Michael Conforto and newly free Cody Bellinger,” Jon Heyman wrote Thursday for the New York Post. “Benintendi and Yoshida fit a need for consistent hitters, though Benintendi may prefer to play elsewhere.”

After being in the running for the American League batting title with Kansas City, Benintendi contributed little to the Yankees following a late-July trade for a collection of minor leaguers. He batted just .254 for New York and broke his hand on a swing in September.

Benintendi demonstrated some value as a line-drive hitter for the Royals, though, and once belted 20 home runs as a 22-year-old with Boston. So, some team is bound to find a place for the 28-year-old in free agency this winter. Whether that team is the Yankees is a different story.