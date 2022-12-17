MLB Rumors: Dansby Swanson Finalizing Deal To Join Cubs

Dansby Swanson is going, going, gone.

Swanson reportedly became the last high-profile free agent shortstop to sign on with a team this offseason as ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Saturday that the 28-year-old is finalizing a deal to join the Chicago Cubs. Swanson received a seven-year, $177 million deal to join the Cubs, per Bally Sports’ Russell Dorsey.

Swanson played the first seven seasons of his Major League Baseball career with the Atlanta Braves, including this past season when he turned in his first All-Star campaign. Swanson suited up in all 162 games — he played in 160 contests the year prior — and batted .277 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs to go along with 18 steals.

The stellar middle infielder won’t only be bringing a very solid bat to the Windy City, but also a strong glove as he won a Gold Glove this past season as well. Swanson has a championship pedigree, too, winning a World Series title with the Braves in 2021.

The deal Swanson ended up signing was far less than what the other premier shortstops who were also on the open market. Trea Turner left the Los Angeles Dodgers to sign an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The San Diego Padres lured Xander Bogaerts away from the Boston Red Sox with an 11-year contract as well worth a reported $280 million.

Carlos Correa was the biggest winner of all as he signed on with the San Francisco Giants for $350 million over 13 years.

Still, it sure isn’t a bad pay day for Swanson as he gets set to start a tenure with the Cubs.